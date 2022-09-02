A man who was technically dead for 20 minutes has described his experiences in trippy detail.

Scott Drummond was 28 when he underwent what should have been a routine operation after suffering a skiing accident.

Now in his late sixties, Drummond described how he had dislocated his thumb and expected the surgical procedure to be simple and without complication.

However, one of the nurses applied Drummond’s surgical tourniquet incorrectly and then ran out of the room screaming: “I killed him!”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Drummond told Prioritise Your Life that before he passed out, he felt a sensation in his arm. He then remembers floating above his body in the room.

“I watched every stitch that was put into my thumb,” he said.

Pronounced Dead for 20 Minutes - What He Saw and How it Changed His Life Forever www.youtube.com

Drummond went on to say he felt a faceless presence at his side, which he is now convinced was god, who transported him to a field.

“I remember so vividly, I could never look back, or I was instructed never to look back again, and the next thing I knew, and it was like a twinkling of an eye, I was standing in a field where the person who was with me was right next to me, but I couldn't see them,” he explained.

"I looked over to the left and there was some great big tall trees, and I remember they were the most unusual looking trees, they had a long trunk with leaves up on top, and there were lots of them.

"Then to the right of that, which would be still to the left of me, was wildflowers, beautiful wildflowers, and they were up about to my waist.”

Drummond went on to say: "And I just remember looking and seeing how beautiful the flowers were, because something that I really enjoy is yard work and gardening and I just remembered the vivid colours were magnificent.

"The next thing I knew the person that had escorted me there was not there any more and I was by myself, but it was so peaceful."

When he reached the cloud he heard a voice saying: “It is not yet your time. You have more things yet to do.”

Then, Drummond found himself back in his body on the operating table having thankfully survived the surgery.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.