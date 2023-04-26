Man explains what he learned after dying for 28 minutes

A man who was declared dead for almost half an hour has opened up about what he reportedly learned.

Taekwondo instructor Phill Zdybel described it as an "out of body" experience after suffering from cardiac arrest while playing basketball.

According to the Geelong Advertiser, the 57-year-old said he had no warning signs before the terrifying incident. His son, who he was playing basketball with at the time, rang an ambulance, while an off-duty nurse rushed over to help perform CPR.

In a lucky turn of events, Zdybel woke up on life support in the hospital days later. It was then he was informed about his brief encounter with death.

Zdybel had a stent fitted before being discharged a week later.

He described the experience as watching everything from an outsider's perspective.

"I’m a miracle man," he told the publication before hinting that it gave him a new lease of life.

"All the little things we worry about are not worth worrying about," he said. "Don't let anyone tell you you can't do anything."

"I was not going out anywhere."

Zdybel has since returned to martial arts and is said to be competing again. He also urged people to learn CPR, which could save someone's life.

It comes after another man who temporarily died claimed angels took him to a pub in heaven.

David Hanzel, who claims to be a psychic medium, shared his alleged experience after temporarily dying following a bout of sepsis.

"Whatever your beliefs are or whatever you're comfortable with - this is what you're going to see first when you die," he said.

"They put me in almost like a bar. It had these beautiful coloured bottles on the side. No alcohol or nothing."

