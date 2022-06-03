A woman has shared what happened when she turned down a third date from a man she was seeing - and let's just say it wasn't just his attitude that stunk...

Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) in Los Angeles recalled the memorable story in a TikTok video where she insisted the events that occurred are "a true story."

"It's so unbelievable that you're not gonna think it's a true story, but it is," she said.

"When I was 22, I went on two different dates with one guy. The first date we went to the LACMA, which is a museum. And the second date we went to the movies and got tacos.

"I wasn't into him. So when he asked me on a third date, I texted him back and I declined, and I said, 'I think you're a really nice guy, but I don't see this going anywhere between us.'"

The guy didn't respond to her message.

But that was not the end of the story, as it continued around a year later when the guy Striar just so happened to turn down was at the same bar as her.

"I was at a bar with a bunch of my friends. I was sitting on a bench talking to a guy who was just my friend.

"And the guy I had gone on two dates with a year prior saw me across the bar and started making his way over to me.

"It took me a minute to even place who he was," she added.

Though Striar would soon remember the guy as nothing could prepare her for what was to happen next...

"When he got to me, he turned his back to me, he lifted up one leg, he farted on me. It was so loud, people turned around.

He said, 'Eat my s***' and walked away."

Safe to say, the guy doesn't exactly handle rejection too well.

Since posting about her crazy dating story, Striar's video has received 850,000 views, 65,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from people who were stunned at the man's actions.

One person wrote: "I take pride in my petty, but this man takes petty to a whole other level."



"So you're saying he doesn't take rejection well," another person said.

Someone else added: "Moral of the story. Nice guys aren't actually nice."

"Wow — you dodged that bullet," a fourth person replied.

