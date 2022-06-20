A man sought the perfect revenge after a homophobe destroyed his Pride flags and human rights sign.

In a viral clip that racked up almost three million views, TikTok user @addison.foskey issued a warning to the person who had destroyed his statement lawn decor.

“To the person who stole our human rights sign and tore up our Pride flag, I have two words for you: wait and watch,” he said. “If one flag bothered you that much, you are going to hate me after this.”

He showed the two rainbow flags – which have become synonymous with celebrating the LGBTQ+ community – ripped out of the ground. Next to them was an empty photo frame for the sign that had been stolen.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@addison.foskey Gonna be able to see our house from SPACE!!! 🌈 #pride #lgbtq #lgbtqplus #rainbows #humanrights #prideflag #AmazonVirtualTryOn #CatchChobaniOatmilk #sweetrevenge #clonedsim #addisonfoskey #getready





Fellow TikTok users were eager to know what Addison had planned.

One suggested to "put something stick on the replacements", while many more people were eager to send Pride flags by the dozen.

In a follow-up clip, the TikToker unveiled his newly decorated lawn.

There wasn't one, nor two or three Pride flags. Instead, the garden was a sea of around 600 rainbow flags that had took him around "16-and-a-half hours labour" to complete.

He penned: "Thank you soooo much to everyone who participated, and a special thanks to all my wonderful donors and hard-working moderators! You guys rock!!!"





@addison.foskey Thank you soooo much to everyone who participated, and a special thanks to all my wonderful donors and hard-working moderators! You guys rock!!! ❤️. #thankyou #loveislove





The clip was inundated with love and support for Addison, with one saying: ""It was a pleasure to be your moderator. Thank you for doing this had a wonderful last couple of days. Love is love."

"LGBTQ anarchy is my new favorite genre," another follower joked.

While a third sent a heartfelt message which read: "Thank you for your efforts and support to the LGBTQ+ community."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

