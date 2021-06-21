Man left heartbroken after discovering son is actually his uncle due to partner’s affair with his grandfather

Families can be complicated, and one man can attest to this after discovering his son is actually his uncle due to partner’s affair with his grandfather.

TikToker, “StackS1400” shared the heartbreaking revelation in a brief video clip, and was clearly emotional from the shocking news.

He and his girlfriend had been living with the grandfather which is when the affair took place.

“Found out my son was really my uncle,” the text on the video said.

“My granddad was f***ing my girl the whole time we was staying with him.”

The man can be seen in a car, with a black mask on visibly crying as he wipes away his tears.

Alongside the clip, he wrote as a caption: “Can’t believe I expected more from a man that had a whole other family around the corner from my granny house.”

So, it appears his grandfather has a history of infidelity.

The video has since gained over 11.5m views, 1.3m likes, with tens of thousands commenting their confusion.

One person wrote: “I was confused, and now I understand... I want to go back to being confused.”

“I read this several times, and am still confused thank God I didn’t understand,” another person said.

Someone else added: “Who was confused at first and read it again.”

While others shared their sympathies with the man’s situation.

One person said: “I’m so sorry for you. I know it seems dark now, get some time away - for yourself. You didn’t deserve this, but there is something else for you.”

“At least you know. Remember you’re a good person, don’t let this bring you down. You ain’t done wrong, they have shame on them, hold your head up high. Be strong,” another person wrote.

Someone else replied: “That’s a rough one. Nobody deserves to be done like that by the people they love.”

“Oh my god, this is actually really depressing I’m sorry,” a fourth person commented.

In a follow-up video, the man elaborated on how he discover the affair.

The girlfriend’s phone kept “dinging” while she was in the shower, and the man went through the messages and discovered “years worth of messages, pictures, and explicit stuff.”

In another video, the man shared how he still wants to be part of his son’s/uncle’s life despite finding out the truth.