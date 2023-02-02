Men are being hired to reply to raunchy messages on behalf of female OnlyFans creators, a viral tweet suggests.

Former MMA fighter Jake Shields brought the claims to Twitter's attention – which bizarrely had an unexpected fan: Elon Musk.

"I know a guy who runs an OnlyFans agency," Shields alleged in the tweet that's racked up thousands of likes and responses.

"He hires guys to send out messages pretending to be the girls If you're subscribed to OnlyFans your likely spending money to flirt with a man. [sic]"

He added: "He has real girls but they have men do most of the texting. Just use the girls when they need photos and videos."

The allegations certainly burst a lot of bubbles – but Musk seemingly found it fire and responded with two flame emojis.

Fellow Twitter users were baffled by the second-richest man in the world's response.

One wrote: "Elon having a normal day replying s*** like this to the horniest complaints on the internet."

Another candidly asked on behalf of the platform: "U alright @elonmusk?"

"Elon back at it again on the hot topics," a third wrote, while a fourth user joked: "I wonder if he’s drunk tweeting again...."

The conversation soon took a turn in the most unexpected direction, with many asking the tech tycoon whether he'd be joining OnlyFans.

He is yet to reply to the questions – so for now, we'll take no news as good news.

Hiring people to run OnlyFans accounts isn't a new concept. In fact, popular OnlyFans stars have previously opened up about hiring sexters to deal with horny subscribers.

However, according to the platform's Terms and Services, sharing passwords or allowing anyone access your page is against the rules.



Indy100 reached out to OnlyFans for comment.

