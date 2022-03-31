New Viral TikTok Trend To Look Out For
A TikToker has revealed how a man who sent her a flirty message called her a “jealous w****” when she threatened to tell his girlfriend.

The TikToker showed a screenshot of a conversation between her and the man.

Responding to a picture she posted, he attempted to flirt with her by sliding into her DMs and saying: “I gotta wife you up”.

She responded with the message: “*screenshotted* *sent to your gf*”.

He then said: “Damn can’t even be nice to girls anymore. Jealous w****”.

Since posting the clip it has received 5.8 million views, 970,000 likes, and 4,600 comments.

One commenter remarked: “They be getting real sensitive when you call them out.”

“I feel gaslit just reading this lol,” another said.

Another pointed out: “nice ≠ blatant flirting”.

She created a part two, where she showed a screenshot of her and the boy’s girlfriend’s conversation.

Responding, the girlfriend said: “My boyfriend told me yesterday that his brother took his phone and texted that. It wasn’t him. Thanks tho [sic]”.

Er…

The TikToker responded to say: “It’s not my business, but I honestly do believe you deserve the absolute fricking world, and you can do sm better. Sending love [sic]”.

