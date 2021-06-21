No one likes to be short-changed, but some people will go to extremes if they feel they haven’t got their money’s worth.

This is what happened when one man went for a meal at his favourite restaurant chain only to be left appalled at the size of his burger.

To prove his point, Jason Kurensky, got out a tape measure to see exactly how small his Nando’s chicken breast was.

According to a photo, which he duly shared on Twitter, it was a measly 9cm long.

The furious diner tagged the popular fast food outlet in his post, writing: “This is appalling! Not even a 10cm piece of chicken for £6.75. I have been a customer for almost 20 years! The tomato slice is bigger!”

Kurensky’s tweet was met with hundreds of likes and more than 1,100 retweets, as viewers mocked his unorthodox approach to making a point.

A number of users questioned why he brought a tape measure to the restaurant in the first place:

While others mockingly mimicked his technique:

Others just straight-up made fun of the whole thing:

Nando’s, meanwhile, decided against sending a cheeky response.

Instead, they replied simply:

We imagine customers will keep their measuring tapes in their tool boxes from now on.