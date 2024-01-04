Dad drinks pint through muzzle in 'solidarity' with banned XL Bully

A man has left the internet baffled after wearing a muzzle to the pub and drinking a pint through a straw in solidarity with the now-banned XL Bully dog.

A ban on the breed, which has been involved in a series of highly-publicised attacks on people, came into effect on 31 December. The ban makes it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or allow an XL Bully dog to stray in England and Wales. Thousands of owners successfully applied for an exemption that requires XL Bullies to be muzzled, among other stipulations.

Some labelled the ban controversial, sparking protests before it came in. With the ban now in place, one owner went a step further by wearing a muzzle in solidarity with his dog while on a walk.

It seems he is not the only one to use a muzzle to highlight what he thinks of the ban after one man was seen wearing a muzzle in a pub.

Eamonn Mcgeady, 51, wore a matching muzzle with his daughter’s 6-month-old XL Bully Lexi during a visit to the Straw Hat pub in Chester.

To protest the new law, Mcgeady proceeded to order a pint of beer and drink it through a straw to the amusement of other pub-goers.

His 19-year-old daughter, Elle, explained that he was making a point about the new legislation and said she was proud of her dad for doing it.

She explained: “Dad was drinking pints using a straw through the muzzle and getting on the floor with Lexi to play around with her.”

Elle said the muzzle law was particularly hard for her, explaining: “We'd be happy enough to walk her on a lead but we're not happy with the muzzle - it's just not nice to see.”

She claimed that, since having the walk the dog with a muzzle on, puppy Lexi now hides when it’s time to go out and gets bullied by other dogs when she does. According to Elle, people’s reactions to her dog have also changed since the regulations came in.

She explained: “Before people would come up and give her a stroke and a pat but now we’re getting more evil looks off people instead.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mcgeady's pub antics became the subject of mockery online.

