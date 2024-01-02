XL Bully owner called 'Rosa Barks' for wearing muzzle in solidarity with his dog

An XL Bully owner sported a muzzle in solidarity with his dog while on a walk.

As of Sunday (December 31), new government legislation came into force whereby XL Bully dogs are legally required to be muzzled and held on a lead by their owners while out in public.

It is now also illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, and abandon XL Bully dogs or let them stray and from February 1 there will be an outright ban on the breed with owners required to get a Certificate of Exemption for their dog before the January 31 deadline.

The government said the ban is in response to the "concerning rise in attacks from these dangerous dogs," with 23 people sadly dying from vicious dog attacks and citing that XL Bullies have been involved in "many" of these deaths.

There are 246 dogs are living at rescue centres that are to be put down in the New Year, according to Sky News.

While owners of the breed have criticised the ban, and have protested against the legislation in recent months.

Taking to TikTok, an XL Bully owner recently posted a video taking their muzzled dog out on a walk on a lead, with the one of the owners wearing a muzzle to "support" their dog.

"31.12.23 our first walk with Rolo with the new restrictions and laws against XL bullies," Danielle Rose wrote.

"Aidan supporting Rolo today wearing a muzzle and making conversations with passers-by, to show our animals should not be demonized by a muzzle or the law."

She added: "It is a sad, sad day across the dog communities today."

@daniellercollins 31.12.23 our first walk with Rolo with the new restrictions and laws agaisnt XL bullies. Aidan suppoting Rolo today wearing a muzzle and making conversations with passers by, to show our animals should not be demanonized by a muzzle or the law. It is a sad, sad day across the dog communities today. We will and please YOU to, share the amazing things XL bully’s can do. 🐶✨🤝🫶🙌 #bullyxl #xlbullies #xlbullynation #xlbullytiktok

Since sharing the video, it has gone viral with 2m views, as people have shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Many of the commenters criticised the government's new regulations and praised the owner for raising awareness.

One person said: "I've been waiting to see someone wear a muzzle with their dog. Massive respect."

"The fact that you are walking in solidarity with the dog speaks LOUDLY! Absolutely love this!" another person wrote.

Someone else replied: "It touched my heart that you wore a muzzle for him."

"Absolutely nothing but sheer respect for this man and yourself!! This needs to be shared on every platform!" a fourth person responded.

However, the owner's actions of wearing a muzzle led to a bit of confusion from a few people while some criticised him sporting the muzzle.

One person wrote: "That’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard."

"HAHAHAHAHAH XL BULLY OWNERS AREN'T REAL MAN," another person said.

Someone else added: "Why’s the human wearing one?"

"Hahahaah someone said he thinks he’s Rosa Barks," a fourth person commented.

Later this year, more restrictions on XL Bullies are to come into force with all dogs over a year old being required to be neutered by June 30 while this has been extended to December 31 for younger dogs.

The RSPCA has urged the government to take alternative action on the issue.

Dr Samantha Gaines, a dog welfare expert for the charity, said: "The RSPCA has long opposed any legislation that focuses specifically on certain types of dogs. So we are not in support of this legislation.

"We do believe there are much more effective ways at protecting public safety."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.