Man has to be rescued after getting stuck in a vase at party

A man has gone viral online after he got stuck in a large vase at a New Year’s Eve party and had to be rescued.

New Year’s Eve is a time to let your hair down and celebrate, oftentimes with the addition of alcohol. But, it seems one man’s good judgement was very badly affected after getting into large decorative urn and being unable to get back out again.

The incident first gained notoriety through an X/Twitter thread, where a person at the party in Alabama revealed: “We have a man stuck in a decorative urn at this Mountain Brook house party. I repeat, we have a drunk man stuck in a large decorative urn at this Mountain Brook house party. Details as they develop.”

The live tweeting of the incident continued as they wrote: “He was laughing at first but now he’s starting to get upset. The women are trying to comfort him. There is talk of attempting to break the urn.”

As the thread continued, it emerged that the urn was broken with the use of a “hammer and makeshift screwdriver chisel” and that the growing crowd cheered when the man was freed.

Footage of the incident appeared on X/Twitter and showed the man, named Connor, initially lying down in the large vase and growing increasingly angry as people gave suggestions of how to get out.

The videos captured the internet's imagination, with the initial clip gathering over 10 million views, according to X/Twitter.

“He should have to live his life in there like a hermit crab,” one person joked.

Someone else said: “I’m dead. Somebody ask him to grant a wish before he gets out.”

