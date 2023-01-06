Sexiest accent in UK revealed - and it's a real surprise

People have revealed what they believe is the sexiest UK accent – and it came as a real surprise to some.

According to Best Casinos, they conducted a survey of 2,500 participants, discovering the Mancunian accent is in the No.1 spot.

People like football star Marcus Rashford and singer-songwriter Liam Gallagher, who all hail from Manchester, can now claim that they have an accent that people find the most desirable.

More than 50 per cent of people felt Manchester's accent was hottest.

The accent that took the runner-up spot in second place was Ireland, while Liverpool — a neighbour to Manchester—took third place.

London (the Queen's English) and Wales (Welsh) accents came in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

In another part of the survey, French, Irish and Italian were considered among the most "sensual" accents worldwide.

On the other hand, the accents that people didn't seem to be fond of were German, Australian, and Scottish, to name a few.

It's interesting to see the Scottish accent ranked low, as they were voted the sexiest accent in the UK in 2021.

Scotland, particularly Glasglow, was considered desirable, as noted in research from the Sexiest Features Study in May 2022.

According to a statement from a Best Casino spokesperson, they said that 95 per cent of those surveyed said a potential partner's voice is important to consider.

"Women find it more important than men do, but just barely: 51 per cent of people who identify as women say it's extremely important, as opposed to 49 per cent of people who identify as men," they said.

In other accent news, YouGov took to its official Twitter in January 2022 to reshare a poll they conducted in 2014 about the best and worst accents in the British Isles.

What was considered the least attractive was the Birmingham accent, while the "Southern Irish" accent was the most appealing.

