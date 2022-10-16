No prizes for guessing which European country is history's most prolific coloniser (or any prizes for the colonising itself).

This chart from Statista, inspired by this map and based on this list, gives an indication of how extensive Britain's colonial history is, with twice as many colonies as either France, Spain or Portugal.

The current overseas territories that the UK still rules over are as follows: Anguilla; Bermuda; British Antarctic Territory; British Indian Ocean Territory; British Virgin Islands; Cayman Islands; Falkland Islands; Gibraltar; Montserrat; Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands; St Helena and St Helena Dependencies (Ascension and Tristan da Cunha); South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands; Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia (Cyprus); and The Turks & Caicos Islands.





Former territories include Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cyrpus, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jamaica, Malta, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar and South Africa to name only a few.

Those numbers in total:

UK - 115

France - 53

Portugal - 52

Spain - 44

Netherlands - 29

Germany - 20

Russia - 17

Denmark - 9

Sweden - 8

Norway - 6

Italy - 7

Belgium - 3

Austria - 1

Greece - 1





