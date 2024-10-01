After months of hard work, a YouTuber who set about rebuilding Marcus Rashford’s crashed Rolls Royce has finally finished it - and he's revealed exactly how much the project has cost him.

In September 2023, the Manchester United footballer took down a lamppost in Carrington, Greater Manchester, wrecking the £700k Rolls Royce Black Badge Wraith by Mansory car he was driving.

The car was written off but the wreckage was taken on by content creator Mat Armstrong who paid £180k at an auction for it and has gone through the process of restoring it.

Armstrong has documented the six-month-long process on his YouTube channel, showing the extensive damage that had been done to the car.

He also revealed he had to spend an extra £90k to buy a second Rolls Royce simply for parts. But the footballer himself has helped him out a bit with money.

The project is now at an end and, with the car road-worthy, Armstrong recently tested it out during a road trip to Mansory – the luxury car modification firm in Germany which originally customised the car.

In a recent video, Armstrong made the ominous announcement that Mansory wanted the car back.

But it turned out that the company wanted to assess the work Armstrong had done in installing some of their parts, like the grill and bumper grill, which the team went about fixing for him.

In total, Armstrong is estimated to have spent £400,000 on the car, with the interior, including blue seats, carpets and inside lights, alone costing around £35,000.

