Eva Mendes has shared how proud she is of her husband Ryan Gosling, following his Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in the Barbie movie.

Gosling secured a nomination from The Academy for Best Supporting Actor alongside America Ferrera who received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the record-breaking blockbuster.

However, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were both snubbed, which has caused a huge debate online.

In a recent post to Instagram, Mendes included a screenshot of a Rolling Stone article that was critical of Gosling being cast as Ken with the headline: "Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in 'Barbie.'"

"So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it," Mendes wrote in the caption.

"Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars."



She concluded: "So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie."









Gosling's Barbie co-star and fellow Oscar nominee Ferrera also praised the actor in the comments section.

"He is brilliant as Ken! Pulled off a triple somersault performance!" Ferrera wrote.

"We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented."

However, there was backlash over the fact that Robbie who played Barbie and director Gerwig were snubbed by The Academy.

This is something Gosling himself addressed in a statement following the nomination announcement.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," the statement read, as per The Independent.

He added: “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.