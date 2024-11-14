Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has dropped a single with rapper T-Pain - yes, really

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has released a new single with the rapper T-Pain, and he’s calling himself Z-Pain.

Billionaire Zuckerberg is one of the people behind social media platforms like Facebook , Instagram and, more recently, Threads which was set up to rival X/Twitter amid Musk’s takeover.

In his spare time, Zuckerberg has taken on lots of hobbies such as ju jitsu and surfing , and now appears to have turned his attention to making music.

Collaborating with T-Pain, 40-year-old Zuckerberg has released a cover of Lil Jon’s 2002 classic 'Get Low', for which he has dubbed himself Z-Pain.

Get Low

The track contains the same lyrics as the original, including the line, “‘Til the sweat drop down my balls”, but has been slowed down in tempo and features an acoustic guitar with Zuckerberg’s auto-tuned vocals over the top.

In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg explained he made the song for his wife, Priscilla Chan, because it was playing when they met.

“‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary,” he wrote.

“This year I worked with T-Pain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P.”

In his Instagram story, Zuckerberg shared some video clips of Chan listening to the song for the first time, describing the gesture as “so romantic”.

She joked: “21 years later, I can’t get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fun memories.”

