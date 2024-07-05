Mark Zuckerberg reveals how he pulled off his viral surfing video

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, has revealed how he managed to pull off a viral video of him celebrating July 4.

He posted on Instagram a video with the caption "happy birthday, America" to the soundtrack of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA".

In the video, Zuckerberg can be seen surfing in a tuxedo with shades on while holding what looks like a can of beer in one hand and an American flag in the other.

Yes, you read that right.

A number of Instagram users questioned whether the video was real or if it was made using AI.

But a comment by Zuckerberg himself seems to have cleared that up and explained how he did it.

One social media user commented "not AI-generated" to which Zuckerberg responded: "Pure 8-month recovery surfing with a dry start right here."

He's referring to his recovery from an ACL injury, one of the most common but serious knee injuries, which is a tear or sprain of the anterior cruciate ligament - one of the strong bands of tissue that connects the thigh bone to the shinbone.

Zuckerberg sustained the injury in November 2023 while training for a MMA fight while sparring and it has taken months and months to heal.

But he seems to be showing that he's recovered from that injury and loads of comments on the post were positive and supportive of him.

Most people usually celebrate America's Independence Day with a barbecue, fireworks or being with friends and family.

But Zuckerberg decided to do things rather differently.

