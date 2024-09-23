There is now a credit card that uses Instagram Stories as currency

While influencers and content creators are often a divisive topic (a whole other conversation), there's no denying it has opened the doors to opportunities and connections for many.

The new-age celebrity was birthed off the back of the social media boom with the original influencers arguably being the Kardashian family.

Despite Kim Kardashian already having her foot-in-the-(celebrity)-door in the early 2000s, having been Paris Hilton's wardrobe organiser, social media catapulted the entire family onto the global stage. Kris Jenner, the marketing matriarch of the family, even launched her own masterclass on self-branding – yet ironically, another smart business partnership.

With social feeds inundated with #gifted every couple of swipes, it's now becoming even simpler for creators to secure the goods.

On The House (OTH) is not like any other generic credit card. It doesn't contain money; instead, you pay with your social media presence.

Someone give Charlie Brooker a call.

Businesses include Michelin-star restaurants, nights out, cabaret shows, sports and beach clubs, perfumeries and spas – all for the price of a few Instagram Stories.

OTH has opened its books for businesses and content creators to take part – and of course, there is a set of requirements applicants must meet:

A public social media profile

A high number of engaged followers

Daily content, including features of partnered brands

The card is already going down a treat among the fortunate few who are reaping the benefits for their health followers list.

"It’s giving Black Mirror in the best way," Aliyah Jasmine Wan (@aliyahwears) wrote on her Instagram boasting 83,000 followers.

Aliyah demonstrated how the card works, claiming to have an allowance of $4,000 per week to spend.

Her viral clip shows her paying for flowers, visiting salons and dining out – for the price of two Instagram Stories each.





"You can live off of this and not spend a single penny," Aliyah told viewers, adding how she has spoken with some businesses who said "it really helped them".

She called it a "win-win" situation for both the content creator and the business owners.

Inevitably, her comments section was flooded with questions and people wanting to know more.

"Nothing has inspired me to be an influencer like this video lol," one person quipped, while another added: "I LOVEEE this card so much. The food I’ve tried and the drinks I’ve had."

To answer the influx of questions, Aliyah clarified: "This is a CREDIT card. No cash is involved for creator/business.

"It’s a mutual exchange where the business provides its service and the creator promotes it via IG stories.

"Application doesn’t ask for any banking details. Just your social media handles/following count. Depending on your following count, your allowance ranges from 1K-4K per week.

"As an example: If you’re a lower tier creator with a 1K allowance, a particular business may allow you services up to $250. If you’re a higher tier, that amount may be $500. In this lower-tiered creator’s scenario, two Instagram stories to promote a $250 service is completely reasonable for someone with lower engagement."

