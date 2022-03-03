Not another song from the ultra-rich about money...

Meta founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg's, sister Randi Zuckerberg released a song about women in cryptocurrency on Twitter, and it's just as cringy as it sounds.

In a two-minute and 21-second video, Zuckerberg frolics around Central Park in New York City with friends singing about women in blockchain to the tune of We're Not Gonna Take It by Twisted Sister.

"It's just a start so GM, carpe your crypto Diem, DYOR and pick a coin," Zuckerberg sings.

Flashy graphics, 80s inspired fonts, and several cameos top-off the video as Zuckerberg and her friends sing, "we're all gonna make it everyone."

The music video is reminiscent of Razzlekhan, the online personality of the alleged crypto thief, Heather Morgan.

In the tweet, Zuckerberg said she wanted to "sing this song, surrounded by new friends, as a rallying cry for the women of web3."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, reactions on social media are not as welcoming as Zuckerberg intended the video to be. One user, presumably in Ukraine, said despite being in a bunker hiding from Russian bombings, the video made their day worse.

Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, former director of market development for Facebook, and creator of Dot. a kid's animated television show about a young girl using technology to enhance her life.

It's no question Zuckerberg loves women in STEM, and her song is promoting that. Yet somehow, the song is making people less supportive.

The crypto world already gets a bad reputation, from men buying NFTs as girlfriends to Matt Damon starring in the world's cringiest Bitcoin commercial, not many people are too excited to jump on board.

Unfortunately, it seems Zuckerberg's video is not going to make everyone want to invest in crypto.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.