Tuesday morning, two New York City residents were arrested for an alleged conspiracy to launder stolen cryptocurrency linked to the 2016 hack of Bitfinex according to the Department of Justice.

The residents, Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife Heather Morgan, 31, allegedly used sophisticated laundering techniques to attempt to hide their tracks like creating fake online profiles and utilizing computer programs to automate transactions.

“Criminals always leave tracks, and today’s case is a reminder that the FBI has the tools to follow the digital trail, wherever it may lead,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate.

According to the DOJ's complaint, Lichtenstein went by the name "Dutch" and Morgan went by the name "Razzlekhan" on social media. A quick Google search of Razzlekhan will lead you to Morgan's short-lived rap career in which she calls herself, "The infamous Crocodile of Wall Street."

In her 2019 rap video, Morgan aka Razzlekhan dedicates her song "to all weirdos, entrepreneurs, hackers, misfits, and all the unique people who pursue what they want."

As she walks down Wall Street in a Mackelmore esq outfit, sits in a bathtub of Orbeez, and simulates a nightclub in a small living room Morgan raps, "Everyone worries too much about what's proper, but not Razz, no shame that don't stop her, blindly following rules is for fools, instead I work the edge cases with my tools"

"If this were ironic it would be peak comedy, but the earnestness is so intense it hurts," said YouTube user @DanteRed on Morgan's video.

"My condolences to the jury pool members who will [undoubtedly] be forced to watch this video over and over again," YouTube user Thomas Valdez commented on the video.

Morgan often posted TikTok videos as Razzlekhan, freestyle rapping, giving business advice (she is a self-proclaimed CEO), and beauty tips. In one video, she tells her audience the best way to get successful is to "delegate, automate, and get more [massages]".



It's difficult to imagine why Morgan and Lichenstein were unsuccessful in their alleged conspiracy to launder stolen cryptocurrency.

The stolen bitcoin Lichtenstein and Morgan are allegedly associated with is that of the 2016 hacking of Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange associated with Tether. The exchange was hacked of an estimated $71 million - now worth around $4.5 billion.

According to the DOJ, Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly conspired to launder 119,754 of the stolen bitcoin and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions totaling 25,000 bitcoin. The more than 94,000 bitcoin leftover sat in Lichtenstein's wallet until special agents recovered it. The 94,000 is estimated to be valued at over $3.6 billion.

“Today’s arrests, and the department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco

The DOJ said they seized $3.6 billion linked to the hack, the largest cryptocurrency seizure to date. If prosecuted, Lichtenstein and Morgan can face up to 20 years in prison.

