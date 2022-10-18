YouTuber and podcaster Markiplier has promised to create an OnlyFans account if his podcast Distractable beats Joe Rogan's in the charts.

Mark Edward Fischbach, better known by his YouTube channel name Markiplier made the promise in a new video that has left fans swooning over the prospect of seeing his “tasteful nudes” if they listen to his podcast enough to beat The Joe Rogan Experience in the charts.

The video, captioned “I Will Start an Only Fans…” was posted on 16 October and has been viewed almost 5 million times

In the clip, Markiplier promised: “Alright here’s the deal, I will start an OnlyFans if you meet my conditions.”

He continued: “All proceeds will be donated to charity, however, I will only make an OnlyFans if you meet the following conditions: number one - you listen to Distractable.”

Markiplier clarified: “You need to listen so hard with enough new listeners, that you launch Distractible to number one on both the Apple podcast charts and Spotify – thereby dethroning Joe Rogan.”





Another condition was that listeners had to also make the podcast Go! My Favorite Sports Team, the number one sports podcast in America and the world.

The news was very well received among his fans who gave their reactions across social media.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “Ok but we gotta win this one boys. Not because I want to see Markiplier naked but because I want real, actual journalists to have to write about how Joe Rogan got unseated as the king of podcasts by a YouTuber showing his butt.”

Another said: “Markiplier only making an OnlyFans to use all the money for charity AND so his podcast can beat Joe Rogan? SIGN ME UP.”

Someone else implored: “FOR THE LOVE OF GOD GO LISTEN TO THE PODCASTS HOLY S**T MARKIPLIER.”

