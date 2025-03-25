TikToker issues warning after massage gun used on wrong area lands woman in A&E

A woman has turned to TikTok to issue a potential warning over using massage guns on the neck, after a friend of hers ended up in the hospital.

Cosmetic dentist Alex (@alexeducatedmess) shared that a close friend of hers recently suffered a stroke, and while doctors couldn't pinpoint the exact cause or confirm the reason, they speculated that her using a massage gun on the neck may have played a role. The massage gun may have reportedly triggered a blood clot in her brainstem.

"I’m not telling you guys this to fearmonger… or to gain attention or clout," Alex told fellow TikTokers, adding that she wanted to simply shine a light on the potential risk.

Despite doctors not fully confirming the massage gun was to blame, they did reportedly say it was one of the "most likely" factors.









In response, one TikToker wrote: "This is so scary. I feel terrible for her. It’s definitely something people should know. I’m so thankful you shared. My neurologist told me at my last appointment not to use them."

Another reiterated: "I actually saw a neurologist on here saying exactly this about a massage gun and why they’d never use one on their neck. Wishing her alllll of the best in her recovery."

Meanwhile, a third suggested: "It says specifically not to use on neck or above in any of the owner's manuals."

According to Neel Anand, orthopaedic surgeon and co-director of spine trauma at Cedars-Sinai Spine Center: "A massage gun should not be used on the front or side of the neck,” he says. “You could displace the carotid artery and get a stroke."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.