Brave tourists can now receive a massage from a live Burmese python

Those visiting the Philippines can now experience a rather unusual relaxation service - a massage given by a deadly snake.

Kalibo Ostrich Farm in Aklan province are offering up their Burmese python and albino pythons for a massage experience created by the weight of the snakes crawling across your body.

"We always tell our guests not to be noisy, and not to blow on the snakes. We also don't allow them to eat inside the massage area", farm owner, Ramon Dio says, adding that a trained zoo keeper is always on stand-by.

