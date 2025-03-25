Fitness influencer Ashton Hall responds to his bizarre morning routine going viral

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall went viral for his bizarre morning routine recently, and judging by his latest video he's well aware of the memes and reactions that it has sparked on social media.

Initially, his latest post may look like just another one of Hall's elaborate six-hour-long morning routines - which includes dunking his face into icy water and massaging his face with a banana - but there are some references sprinkled in about the viral conversation he's caused.

Of course, there are similar moments from the viral clip that became talking points such as the amount of Saratoga Spring Water, facial ice plunges, as well the banana peel facial.

In the middle of the video, Hall leaps into the air and hovers while the clock moves four minutes, in what appears to be a response to all the memes online.

Near the end of the routine, he addressed he online conversations in a more obvious way as he could be seen smiling while sat at breakfast when scrolling through posts about him made by Drake, Mr Beast, and The Shade Room.





@ashtonhallofficial The Morning routine. Easy routes don’t pay well, get up.

"The Morning routine. Easy routes don’t pay well, get up," he added in the caption of the video which now has over 2.5 million views as viewers shared their thoughts in the comments.

One person said: "There is literally nothing funnier than this."

"Bro was in the air for 4 minutes," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Goofing around for 6 hours."

