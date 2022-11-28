Mumsnet users have had the final say on Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity - and they have mixed views.

Posting on Mumsnet, one user reflected on Hancock's time in the jungle and why he lasted so long. They questioned why people voted for him to stay in the show.

But the comments were a mixed bag. Some were fans of the former health secretary:

"He’s triggering all the right people," one said.

He is so good on it," another wrote.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But others were not so enamoured with his time on the show:

One said: "He’s vile but this is the voting public who voted for Brexit and continually vote Tory so I can’t say I’m shocked".

And another wrote: "Irrespective of the politics, I don’t actually understand why lots of you are saying he is great to watch and doing well etc etc. He’s quite boring, slightly awkward, and with no obviously redeeming qualities. Notable that his highlight was him getting 11 stars - essentially needing to feed his ego, nothing more personal or reflective".

Hancock's time in the jungle came to an end last night after he finished third, being beaten by actor Owen Warner who came in second and former England footballer Jill Scott who won.

During his exit interview, he acknowledged the controversy surrounding his appearance on the show but said he wanted people to see that politicians were "normal" people too.

He's not won over all the Mums of Mumsnet though.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.