Sales assistant reveals how she knows which men are cheating at Christmas

A TikToker has seen through the lies told by thousands of men who cheat at Christmas, and spilled the truth about how to spot them.

Shannon Hill shared her insight with her followers and told them the tell-tale signs she used to look for when she worked on the Chanel counter.

“I have got a little story, a little tea for you guys, if you will, about what husbands buy for not only their wife, but their mistresses too,” she said.

“I was only 19 at the time, but I learned this quick.”

Hill went on to say that in her experience, men would come in to buy presents for their wives because the store “had it all on file”.

@shannonhillnews It’s tea time ladies! 🫖 #storytime #holidayseason #fyp #cheatinghusbands

In one perceptive moment, she went on to say that they would “buy their wife her favourite fragrance. They’d get it all wrapped really nicely — and then they would buy the same fragrance for their mistress.”

The TikToker added: “Because guess what? They did not want to leave their mistress’ house smelling like a different woman.”

Hill also pointed out that in her experience the cheating men she served always ordered the same fragrance.

“It was Coco Mademoiselle perfume. It was never No. 5 because people would come in and buy that for their mom. It was never the Chance perfumes. It was always Coco Mademoiselle.”

The video sparked a big reaction in the comments, with one writing: “The strength it would take me not casually mention to the wives how sweet it was that their husbands bought them not one but two perfumes!”

Another said: “I worked in high end jewelry for years. Husbands did the same thing. It was alway funny to see the mistres come in after Christmas and exchange it.”

One more commented: “I never knew how many married men were having affairs until I worked at a jewelry store.”

So, there you have it – all the tell-tale signs are there.

