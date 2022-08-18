Since Roe v Wade was overturned in June, there has been an increase in the number vasectomies among men - and they are now taking to TikTok to share their experience of getting snipped.

A vasectomy is a type of male birth control that cuts off the supply of sperm to semen.

The Mayo Clinic noted that the tubes that carry sperm are cut and sealed to prevent pregnancy and is 99 per cent effective.

As women in some parts of the US are no longer able to safely get abortion procedures, doctors reported an increase in the male snipping procedure.

There are more than 522,300 million videos that incorporate the hashtag #vasectomy — with many men filming themselves during the procedure.

Some encouraged other fellas to follow suit, attempting to dispel any misinformation surrounding it.

Speaking to Health, Texas-based comedian and TikToker Keith Laue said that he was "surprised" by the number of misconceptions about the procedure.

"I still have my testicles. I can still ejaculate. I don't have low testosterone," he told the outlet.

And in a viral TikTok from June, Laue, 23, said that his procedure took only "10 to 15 minutes, so it wasn't that bad" and said the process from beginning to end was "super easy."

Laue also told Health that since he and his partner already had one child together and didn't want another, vasectomy was the most cost-efficient option for them.

The 23-year-old is not the only guy to share his journey on TikTok.

Mike Pridgen, 28, took to the platform confidently.

"I've had dental fillings with more hassle than this," he said in the video.

"That's not nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be."

Many people on TikTok thanked the men for sharing their experiences.



"Thank u for making this !!" one person wrote.

"Dude, way to go! Thank you for sharing.It's informative & more ppl should be open about how hard/easy some procedures [are]," another added.

A third wrote: "I truly appreciate you being somewhat of a beacon of education on this bc I never see it, and it is a great option for men."

According to Planned Parenthood, the two kinds of vasectomies available are the incision method and the no-scalpel (no-cut) method.

No-cut methods also reportedly decrease the risk of infection or other health complications and take less time to heal.

