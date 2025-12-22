Backlash grows over Meta Glasses as people share being recorded in awkward places

In a generation of oversharing and recording every aspect of life, and who can blame people, given influencing's lucrative income stream, there's now a new problem.

Despite being praised for its innovative tech, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Glasses have sparked a fresh backlash, with users speaking out about uncomfortable experiences in which they've been recorded: on the street and even at work.

The glasses are described by the company as allowing people to stay "connected more easily than ever," with "discreet open-ear speakers [that] let you take calls that only you'll hear, and send and receive messages across a variety of apps – all hands-free."

Yet, a wave of new TikTok trends sees users approaching unaware passers-by and asking random questions (including for phone numbers), prompting debate over whether the AI-powered tech is genuinely progressive or simply problematic.

Some are already voicing concern over the latest addition, suggesting that not everyone should have the option to buy them.

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, Josh (@joshuaf0) shared his own experience, saying he felt "violated" by the incident.

In the viral clip, which has racked up over a million views, Josh explained that he was at work feeling unwell when a customer approached him, and the TikToker noticed a bright light on his glasses.

The man jokingly said he had finished his Christmas shopping, but one thing was missing: Josh's number.

"I woke up this morning to a link to the TikTok that's been posted. I just think it's such a violation, I'm literally sick in work and you're just actively trying to violate me," Josh shared. "Are you that bored? You seriously need a hobby if in your free time on a Friday, you are walking around a shop recording people and asking for numbers".





It didn't take long to see how common such incidents have become. One person responded: "People will literally walk up to you in Manchester and shove their phone in your face, asking questions for TikTok. I'm actually sick of it."

Another added: "Recording staff in their workplace without their consent should be illegal, plus it's a little weird tbh."

A third quipped: "I’m also sick of people being like 'it’s legal for people to film others in public'. Yeah, and?! Maybe that shouldn’t be the case in this day and age."

Meanwhile, another shared: "I had this happen, but in the middle of Asda, and the kids told me that they needed to ask me some questions for college. I was sooo embarrassed for even falling for it!"

Back in 2022, while discussing the Meta Glasses, Zuckerberg was asked about privacy concerns by Joe Rogan: "Does that bring about privacy concerns if people can just start filming things?"

Zuckerberg explained that the glasses feature a light that turns on when someone is recording, so others are aware.

"Couldn't you put a piece of tape over the light?" Rogan asked.

Zuckerberg, slightly taken aback, responded: "I mean, I guess in theory."

As Meta Glasses become mainstream, the debate over convenience versus consent shows no signs of slowing down.

