We promise we’re not joking, but Mark Zuckerberg (the Meta boss) has just been sued by Mark Zuckerberg (the Indianapolis lawyer), as the latter Zuck’s Facebook accounts kept getting suspended by the former Zuckerberg’s social media platform for “impersonating a celebrity”.

Zuckerberg the lawyer (we’ll refer to him as Mark S. Zuckerberg going forward, for ease) even lists a host of unfortunate things which have happened to him, simply because he shares a name with the tech billionaire, on his own website.

This includes being sued himself by the state of Washington “due to mistaken identity”, being unable to make reservations or conduct business “as people assume I’m a prank caller and hang up”, and “routinely” receiving death threats and harassment on Messenger intended for Zuckerberg.

He also claims his personal Facebook account has been disabled five times, while his business page – The Bankrupcy Law Office of Mark Zuckerberg P.C.” – has been shut down for the same reason on four occasions, both of these being cited in the lawsuit filed by Mark S. Zuckerberg in Indiana’s Marion Superior Court on Tuesday.

He alleges the shutdowns of his business account over the eight-year period have cost him some $11,000 in ad funds, and is suing Meta for negligence and breach of contract.

"It's not funny. Not when they take my money. This really p***** me off," he told WTHR.

Speaking to The New York Post, Mark S. Zuckerberg said: “Normally you would say, well, it’s just Facebook and it’s not a big deal, but this time it’s affecting my bottom line because I was paying for advertising for my business to try and get clients.

“I think it’s offensive that a company that is supposed to be so tech savvy in the world can’t figure out how to flag my accounts and keep this from happening,” he added. “It’s like they’re almost doing it on purpose, but I’m sure they’re not but it feels like it.”

“It’s the fact that they’re affecting my business now, you know, my clients can’t find me.”

In a statement shared with The Independent, a Meta spokesperson said Mark S. Zuckerberg’s account has been reinstated “after finding it had been disabled in error”.

“We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future,” they said.

