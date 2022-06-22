Has anyone seen the RMT's Mick Lynch and Love Island's Davide in the same room?

We ask, because while one is enjoying a summer of media appearances, the nation's attention and some unusually good weather, and the other one is on Love Island, the two men share a very similar trait - accusing people of lying in iconic ways.

Let's start with Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti, a chiselled Adonis from Rome, who entered the villa inquiring: "Did anyone order an Italian snack?"

After making the islanders more flustered than the Mallorcan sun could, and having a quick flirt with Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma, he coupled up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and things seemed to be going well.

Until Ekin-Su met new islander Jay Younger, decided he could sate her appetite more than a mere Italian snack, and snogged him behind Davide's back last week.

This set the scene for the most *chef's kiss* fight of the series so far, with Davide accusing Turkish actress Ekin-Su of being a "liar" for not coming clean about kissing Jay.

"They're going to give you an Oscar," he shouted. "No, now I actually don't give a s*** about you! You are a liar, an actress!"

Immaculate television. Thank you, Davide. Thank you, Ekin-Su. But what does this have to do with British politics and the rail strikes dominating headlines this week?

Bear with us. Earlier this week, RMT union boss Mick Lynch accused Tory MP Chris Philp of '"lying" and being a "liar" not once, not twice, not thrice but... 16 times in a tense Newsnight clash after Philp claimed Lynch said he would never negotiate with a Tory government.

It came as some 40,000 railway workers are striking for three days this week in what is the largest walkout seen in the UK for more than 30 years.

But Davide's TV moment came first, so it could well be that Lynch is looking to the villa for communications tips as he tries to make the case for better pay and conditions and fewer job cuts and threats to pensions.

Stranger things have happened.

