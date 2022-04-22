A man really, really wound up Mike Tyson on a flight, and now authorities are investigating after the former heavyweight champ was recorded on video punching him.

The incident happened on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport in footage first shared by TMZ.

The clip shows the man repeatedly annoying the former boxer, before Tyson leans back to the row of seats behind him and hits the man in the head.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson said in an email to The Associated Press.

Before the incident, the man can be seen in the video stood over Tyson while he sat quietly, waving his arms and talking in an animated fashion.

“Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” San Francisco police said in a statement Thursday, after officers responded on Wednesday to a “physical altercation” on a plane at the airport's domestic terminal.

The pair were both released pending further investigation.

Since the clip was posted online, social media users have been quick to voice their opinion – and that without condoning violence, they definitely think the guy on the plane picked the wrong guy to pick on.

