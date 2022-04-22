A man really, really wound up Mike Tyson on a flight, and now authorities are investigating after the former heavyweight champ was recorded on video punching him.
The incident happened on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport in footage first shared by TMZ.
The clip shows the man repeatedly annoying the former boxer, before Tyson leans back to the row of seats behind him and hits the man in the head.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson said in an email to The Associated Press.
Before the incident, the man can be seen in the video stood over Tyson while he sat quietly, waving his arms and talking in an animated fashion.
“Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” San Francisco police said in a statement Thursday, after officers responded on Wednesday to a “physical altercation” on a plane at the airport's domestic terminal.
The pair were both released pending further investigation.
Since the clip was posted online, social media users have been quick to voice their opinion – and that without condoning violence, they definitely think the guy on the plane picked the wrong guy to pick on.
Terrible journalism... Witnesses say Mike took a selfie and was nice, but the man kept harassing him. Like why would you keep bothering anybody let alone Iron Mike?\n\nHeadline should read: Mike Tyson Punches Man After Being Harassed.https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1517136382497538049\u00a0\u2026— Daniel Hooven (@Daniel Hooven) 1650554513
Dana White made the right call when on the same flight as Mike Tyson.pic.twitter.com/s01w9GAcFo— Dovy\ud83d\udd0c (@Dovy\ud83d\udd0c) 1650558666
Mike Tyson tells you to chill, and you don\u2019t chill, cops just gotta understand\u2026— Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem Famuyide) 1650549254
Mike Tyson has been filmed repeatedly punching a man in the face on a plane after being provoked. He posted this on Facebook back in 2020\u2026pic.twitter.com/Or9iRKCCay— Michael Benson (@Michael Benson) 1650559307
\u201cSocial media made folks way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it\u201d - Mike Tyson— NUFF (@NUFF) 1650550443
The crazy dude who had the audacity to mess with Mike Tyson:pic.twitter.com/xMU80MJgs7— \ud83d\udd1d (@\ud83d\udd1d) 1650552924
The flight attendants when they saw Mike Tyson throwing haymakerspic.twitter.com/a28JppsDAC— Mekka Don (@Mekka Don) 1650570955
Mike Tyson punched somebody who was Fn with him\u2026\u2026. The problem is nowadays, MFs think they WON\u2019T get punched in the Face\u2026— ICE T (@ICE T) 1650555228
Mike Tyson had a man point a gun at him and ended up hugging him. Whatever this dude did deserved all the smoke.https://twitter.com/tmz/status/1517136382497538049\u00a0\u2026— Ibrahim Moizoos Ed.S\u26ab\ufe0f\ud83d\udfe1 (@Ibrahim Moizoos Ed.S\u26ab\ufe0f\ud83d\udfe1) 1650549397
Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane.pic.twitter.com/gJFoKOtmkO— danawhite (@danawhite) 1650584190
