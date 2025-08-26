Millennials, it’s time to face a hard truth: our beloved "lol" is no longer landing the way we think it is.

Once the go-to phrase for softening a message, showing we’re chill, or pretending we’re not internally spiralling, "lol" has now been crowned a major texting ick by Gen Z. What we see as lighthearted or harmless, they see as awkward, outdated – and sometimes even emotionally confusing.

Whether you’re dropping a casual "ok lol" to end a convo or using "lol" to cushion every mildly uncomfortable message, Gen Z has one thing to say: please stop.

The quirky generational debate was sparked by one X/Twitter user, who pointed out: "Millennials use 'lol' like STOP at the end of a telegram lol."

The tweet quickly racked up nearly 4 million views and sparked hundreds of divisive replies.

"This is so accurate," one quipped. "I remember being at a bar once, when texting was just getting popular (because I’m a dinosaur millennial), and someone asked me if I was always really laughing out loud. I said no. He was like, 'Then why type lol?' And I never typed it again."





"Lol is doing the emotional labour autocorrect can’t," one joked, as another chimed in: "Hold steady lads, in a culture that has taken everything from you, never let them strip you of your lols."

Meanwhile, one millennial perfectly summed it up as: "It's the period that says 'please don’t take this the wrong way'".

A millennial pause feels appropriate right about now… lol.

