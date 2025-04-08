What is the viral 'chicken jockey' Minecraft scene that is causing havoc in cinemas?

The “chicken jockey” scene in the video-game-themed film A Minecraft Movie is sending cinema audiences wild, but what is it all about?

A Minecraft Movie is an adaptation based on the hugely popular video game Minecraft . It was released in cinemas on 4 April, where it has become a box office sensation bringing in approximately $300m (£233m) globally across its opening weekend.

The film has taken viewers by storm, with the “chicken jockey” scene in particular sparking a trend which has seen cinema audience members join in with so much enthusiasm that the police reportedly had to be called .

In the scene, actors Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s characters are preparing to duel a chicken inside a boxing ring when a baby zombie is dropped from a box on the ceiling and proceeds to ride the animal, thus becoming a “chicken jockey”.

Clips across social media have shown the cinema crowds erupting when Black’s character Steve utters the words “chicken jockey”.

@salesmenpod This whole night was surreal and one of the most unforgettable movie experiences I’ve ever had. . . #minecraft #movie #minecraftmovie #chicken #jockey #chickenjockey #fyp #viral #reaction #funny #meme #moviereview #featureme #clips #comedy #video #videogames #games #game





The reason the moment appears to be causing such mayhem is because it makes reference to the video game and a rare enemy from it.

As clips from inside the theatres have become increasingly shared online, it seems the moment from the film is becoming an internet trend, with young people appearing to want to outdo one another.

People on social media have also revealed their first-hand experiences.

“My theater clapped every time Jack Black name dropped a Minecraft item that was in the trailers, and when he said Chicken Jockey I s**t you not the entire row in front of me gave a standing ovation,” one person wrote.

“That was the wildest theater experience of my life,” another said. “When Jack Black said ‘Chicken Jockey,’ the theater erupted into sheer pandemonium. Kids were cheering, clapping, and jumping onto the tops of seats.”

The trend is reminiscent of the “ Gentleminions trend ” that went viral when Minions: The Rise of Gru was released, and which saw MrBeast hire out an entire cinema just to take part in it.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings