'Monzo wrapped' is hilariously exposing people's spending habits

Digital banking company Monzo has released a "Year in Monzo" roundup based on people’s spending and the results are causing a stir.

With their recognisable bright coral-coloured cards, digital bank Monzo has become popular among young people, with the app making it easy to track purchasing and split bills with friends.

As the end of the year is fast approaching, they have decided to take a leaf out of Spotify’s book and provide users with a roundup of what their year looked like, spending-wise.

The roundup provides a great insight into what people are spending their money on, revealing that Netflix subscriptions spiked after the streaming company began a crackdown on password-sharing.

Data from Monzo’s eight million customers also revealed that spending at cinemas rose 260 per cent on 22 July – the day that both the Barbie and Oppenheimer films were released.

On X/Twitter, people shared what some of their spending reports said about them and the results were hilarious.

“MONZO WRAPPED HAS ME IN STITCHES,” one person wrote.





Another person shared: “Not @Monzo reminding me of exorbitant train fares.”





Someone else said: “Not my Monzo wrapped telling me I’m in my middle aisle era pls.”





“Monzo telling [me] I’m a top fan of GREGGS,” another was shocked to find.





Someone argued: “Monzo Wrapped is so completely unnecessary and yet points were made.”

