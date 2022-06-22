A mum who faceplanted during a parents' race at her daughter's school sports day - and mooned the crowd - has called it the "funniest thing I've ever done."

Katie Hannaford, 36, was left red-faced after her eight-year-old convinced her to run in the race on 15th June but she can't have predicted what would happen next."

Hilarious footage shows the mum, from Basildon, Essex, lining up in the third lane from the left. The race then starts and Katie, who is in a blue dress, doesn't get off to the best of starts and soon drops to the back.

Things go from bad to worse for Katie who then completely faceplants to the floor. Then things go really wrong for her resulting in hilarious viral infamy.

SWNS

Unfortunately, her dress comes up over her head and reveals her underwear - for all the crowd to see. Luckily, homeware company owner Katie saw the funny side - describing her trip as "hilarious".

She said: "I'm not sporty at all, but [my daughter] kept begging me. In the end I agreed to the race - I knew I'd come last.

"I just tripped over my own feet - I think my body was just moving too fast for my legs! I'm so clumsy, I'm always falling over.

"I was humiliated at the time, but it is what it is! I flashed my underwear which is obviously embarrassing but you just have to own it.

"Looking back, it's hilarious - definitely the funniest thing I've ever done in my life!"

SWNS

SWNS reporting by Amy Reast

