Mouse filmed munching on meat in Whole Foods goes viral on TikTok

It’s probably best not to read this if you’re eating.

A TikTok has gone viral after a shopper caught a mouse munching on a slab of meat at a Whole Foods store.

The incident, which took place at the Columbus Circle store in New York, was captured on camera and uploaded to TikTok by user @definebritt.

Brittany Ellis and her mother had been shopping in the store and stopped by the butcher station which the discovery was made.

"Next thing I know a lady behind us is like, 'Oh, that's disgusting,'" she told ABC7 New York. "So then that's when I look closer and I just see a nice little, tiny mouse just chewing away like nothing, and I'm shocked."

Ellis’ mother didn’t believe there could be a mouse roaming about, so she decided to film it.

The video began gaining attention when Ellis uploaded it to TikTok, where it now has 2.3M views, over 128,000 likes, and thousands of comments.

"I didn't even think it was gonna hit like a million views," she added.

Ellis claims she tried to bring attention to the Whole Foods employees about the mouse at the time.

They ended up waiting for the butcher to let him know what they saw at the counter, and warned him not to put his hand back in there “because there's a mouse that could bite you.”

It seems that the butcher was just has shocked as Ellis and her mother at this discovery. The manager then came out and Ellis relayed what had happened.

Unsurprisingly, Ellis didn’t purchase anything from the store that day – and she said that she won’t shop at the store again.

Whole Foods have released a statement about the incident. It said: "We take this situation very seriously. We immediately removed and disposed of all products in the case, performed a deep cleaning, and brought in a third party service for a thorough inspection. The store diligently followed our detailed protocol in response and continues to work closely with our food safety team."

