MrBeast accused of 'scripting' his viral challenge videos

MrBeast isn’t having a great time of it at the moment.

First, Rosanna Pansino accused him of editing the recent Creator Games 3 video to reduce her role, before issuing an apology amid an influx of death threats.

Now, streamer xQc has added his thoughts and accused MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, of “scripting” his challenge videos.

Speaking to people in his chat, xQc told his viewers to “get out” if they ever find themselves competing in a MrBeast challenge video.

“Chat… Guys, if you get selected to be in MrBeast’s video, I got you,” he said.

xQc thinks MrBeast scrips his videos www.youtube.com

xQc, real name Félix Lengyel, then shared his “number one tip” with his followers, saying: “If you can get out, get out. Okay?”

“MrBeast’s endgames are so scripted and dumb. The dumbest s*** happens, just f****** go home, dude.”

He added: “If you weren’t in on the script, okay, you’re done. Go home, dude.”

It comes after Pansino competed in one of the three hide-and-seek challenges hosted by MrBeast in Creator Games 3, and she previously accused MrBeast of presenting a version of events which didn’t really happen and reducing her role in the clip.

The YouTuber posted a message on Twitter/X last week with the caption: “I have been allowing others to treat me poorly in private for many years and I’m fed up.

The content creator wrote: “When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real’.”

Pansino also disputed the top three shown in the video, which were Zach King, Logan Paul and Larray.

“The final [three] people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself,” Pansino said. “This is what actually happened. Despite Jimmy editing out the only female in the top [three], I was proud of what I achieved.”

Pansino later apologised to MrBeast. She deleted the tweets and said sorry for criticising him publicly, while also stating that she had received death threats after posting on social media.

“I would like to apologize to MrBeast,” she wrote. “I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly.”

