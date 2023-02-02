A sorbet version of Logan Paul and KSI's sell-out Prime drink now exists

A dessert shop in Scotland has started selling a new hand-crafted sorbet version of Logan Paul and KSI's sell-out drink, Prime.

The mixture, made at Candied Icecream in Falkirk, contains several bottles of the 'icepop' flavour, which is often re-sold by those lucky enough to get their hands on it for upwards of £20.

The shop is also offering a 'tropical punch' version.

"Wakey wines is gonna be selling this for £25 a scoop", one TikTok user joked on the viral clip, showing how it's made.

