MrBeast addresses fan backlash after accusations of using charity for views

MrBeast recently built and gave away a hundred homes for families in need across Jamaica, El Salvador and Mexico.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, even provided a neighbourhood with a full-scale football pitch complete with new kits and footballs.

That's not all, he also surprised one family with a new motorcycle and provided an entire village with bikes for children.

While impressive, some viewers have expressed their opinions he did it all for views, prompting Donaldson to hit back.

"Saw something where all the shoe makers and their employees went out of business after other countries started donating shoes and completely destroyed demand. He just put a few but builders out of business," one person wrote, to which Donaldson clarified: "Or, crazy idea, I paid those builders to build these homes lol."

"When we help people (curing 1000 blind people, building 100 houses, 100 wells, etc) people get mad and say I shouldn’t be doing this and governments should. Yes, ideally a YouTuber isn’t the one fixing these issues but I’m not just gonna stand by and do nothing," Donaldson wrote on X/Twitter.

Despite some comments criticising Donaldson's impressive efforts, many more viewers flooded the comments with praise.

"Planting 30 million trees... removing 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean[in total] ... giving charity... he's a true hero," one wrote, while another added: "I know lots of people think he’s solely a YouTuber still, but I genuinely believe in the end Jimmy will be remembered mostly as a legendary philanthropist. He’s done so much over the years, it’s mind-blowing."

A third chimed in: "Can someone please nominate MrBeast for a noble award of some kind? He is a Youtuber doing the jobs that charities, governments and non-profit organizations have failed to do for decades."

