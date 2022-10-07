YouTuber MrBeast, 24, has revealed the outrageous amount of money he pumps into his monthly viral videos.

The online personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he has become in recent years, the more he has spent producing his content.

And now, he's put a number on it...

On an episode of The Iced Coffee Hour, podcast host Graham Stephan asked the creator about his monthly spending habits on his YouTube channels.

He told Stephan that he spends a jaw-dropping three to four million dollars on his main channel, which has an impressive 105 million subscribers.

Donaldson also runs several other YouTube channels, including Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast Shorts, and a philanthropy channel, confessing to spending a further $200,000 a month on both his Beast Reacts and MrBeast Gaming channels.

He explained that his accounting team oversee his ideas and approves his spending ahead of each new video. "I walk in, and I go, I want to give 100 people $100,000, and they go, 'you're crazy,'" he added.

How MrBeast Spends $200,000 Per Day | UNCUT INTERVIEW www.youtube.com

At just 24 years old, Donaldson is one of YouTube's highest-paid and most-watched creators.

In July, he hit a milestone of 100 million subscribers – and marked the second person to do so. The YouTube star documented his live reaction on a YouTube stream, where he thanked everyone for their support.

"I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I've ever done with my life," he said, adding, "All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible. It's all I care about. It's the only thing that's ever really made me happy."

In true Donaldson style, he gifted one lucky fan an entire private island in a Squid Game style challenge.

