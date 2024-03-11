MrBeast tells man to change his name to avoid being sued

MrBeast has urged a man to change his name immediately or run the risk of being sued – only, he’s not the one that would be doing the suing.

The hugely popular YouTuber, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has reached out to a stranger on Twitter/X, and poked a little fun at a company that's been taking legal action against him over recent times.

It comes after a man named “Deez-Nuts Kroll” was arrested in Wisconsin. His picture was posted on social media, and Donaldson decided to reach out with some advice.

In order to understand his joke, though, first we need to revisit the context of his legal disputes.

Rich Storry/Getty Images

MrBeast was previously sued by flavoured peanut company ‘Dee’s Nuts’ over the name of his ‘Deez Nuts’ peanut butter flavored chocolate bar, forcing him to remove branding from his bars.

With that in mind, he responded to the mug shot of “Deez-Nuts Kroll” and wrote: “He should change his name before he gets sued.”

MrBeast recently broke his silence on rumours surfacing online that he sold his YouTube channel to Disney for $5billion.

MrBeast has 242m subscribers on the video-sharing platform, with more than 132m across his four sub-accounts too, such as MrBeast Gaming and Beast Reacts.

Elsewhere he and his team survived seven days in an abandoned city as part of the YouTubers' latest challenge on his channel.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel