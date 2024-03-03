MrBeast and his team have survived seven days in an abandoned city as part of the YouTubers' latest challenge on his channel.

In his latest video, which has already received more than 52 million views at the time of writing. In the description for the video, MrBeast calls it: "This was one of the hardest challenges we’ve ever done."

The challenge was filmed on location in Kupari, an abandoned coastal village in Croatia, not far from the city of Dubrovnik. The bay is predominantly built up of seven neglected hotels, the oldest of which was built in 1920.

However, no one has stayed in the hotels since the early 2000s after they were mostly destroyed during the Balkan War in the 1990s and were briefly occupied by the Serbian Army.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, and his friends, using the supplies they have been given initially set up camp in a rather exposed building building, where they hear glass being broken on their first night (which later turns out to be a prank by science YouTuber Mark Rober who was also part of the challenge).

Although the challenge does come off relatively without incident, two of the crew do have to leave early after half of their water supply gets destroyed after it is accidentally dropped off of a roof.

That leaves just Donaldson and Rober to finish the challenge with a few members of their camera team and despite having little problems during the challenge, Donaldson did admit that the hardest part was overcoming the loneliness.

This comes after MrBeast recently revealed that he doesn't keep any of the $700m that he makes every year and spends most of it on making new videos.

He also called out a 'facade' on Elon Musk's X/Twitter platform where he made more than $250k on one video, which he eventually gave away after his video was boosted by advertisers who saw how popular his post was.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings