MrBeast breaks silence on 'selling' YouTube channel to Disney

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has broken his silence on rumours surfacing online that he sold his YouTube channel to Disney for $5billion.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has 242m subscribers on the video sharing platform, with more than 132m across his four sub-accounts too, such as MrBeast Gaming and Beast Reacts.

He's known for documenting his acts of kindness and embarking on wild challenges in his content; his videos have even landed him in hot water with certain communities on occasion.

With rumours Disney had bought the channel swirling online, it was heightened through a viral video from an episode of The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, which is hosted by Graham Stephan and Jack Selby.

On a recent episode with popular YouTubers Sam and Colby, the hosts told them MrBeast had sold his channel for an eye-watering sum of money.

Sam and Colby could barely believe what they were hearing, with Sam saying: "Dude, what? I can't believe that."

There's a clip on X / Twitter that captures just this part of the podcast, with the video only 17 seconds long, and it leaves out the part where the hosts admit they were joking afterwards.

But the clip has got so many people talking online, that MrBeast himself had to shut down these rumours.

He quoted the viral clip, and Tweeted: "Disney does not own any part of my channel."

And the rumours don't stop there.

There's another rumour he's addressed that author Ashley St Claire posted, saying he deleted a post 'critiquing Nancy Pelosi’s suspiciously excellent trading record' and that because her nephew is a talent manager at MrBeast's agency, she questioned if he got in trouble over it and took him down.

But MrBeast shut this down too, saying conspiracies against him have been 'wild' recently.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.