With AI pretty much inserting itself into various parts of life, even MrBeast isn’t immune to unexpected digital encounters.

The YouTuber sparked a wave of confusion after sharing a bizarre AI collaboration request on X/Twitter on 12 December. Naturally, it racked up over a million views in no time.

"I just had an AI Instagram influencer ask me to collab and when I asked how that works they said they just need a photo of me with blank space," he shared with followers.

It didn’t take long for people to react to the absurdity of the request, with one writing: "Translation: Look bro, I'll create a photo with the two of us. I want you to shut up and not say it's not real."

Another user predicted: "LOL Get ready for a million memes with your face on them."

A third chimed in with a jab at the concept of AI influencers altogether: "AI wants clout but can't even hold a camera."

Others questioned the practicality of the request, with one baffled commenter asking: "Have they heard of AI background removers?"

Some took the scenario even further, imagining a future where digital personalities out-hustle humans, as one person joked: "AI influencers are now asking you for content? Next thing you know, they’ll start charging humans for shout-outs."

And, of course, there were those unsettled by the situation at its core, with one user simply admitting: "Am I the only one more concerned that AI Instagram influencers exist?"

If AI is already cold-calling the world’s biggest creators for collaborations, it may be time to brace ourselves; the influencer economy might be getting a surreal new upgrade.

