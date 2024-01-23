MrBeast calls out X 'facade' after making $250k on a video

YouTuber MrBeast has exposed the “facade” of social media platform X/Twitter after making more than $250k on an old video.

MrBeast has made a name for himself online by posting videos of himself sharing his huge wealth, like giving people the keys to a house, after becoming the most subscribed content creator on YouTube.

In some of his most recent content, MrBeast revealed he wanted to test how much money he could make by resharing a three-month-old video, already posted on his YouTube channel, onto X/Twitter.

It comes as the platform’s CEO Elon Musk initiated ad payments for some of the most popular and high-profile content creators.

MrBeast wrote: “$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!! I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week.”

Now, the content wiz has shared the results and they are quite astonishing – MrBeast made $263,655 on his experiment.

He shared his thoughts on the results, calling it a “facade” and explaining why most content creators probably won’t see the same numbers.

MrBeast explained: “MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000!

“But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience.”

In response, another content creator put things into perspective, revealing: “For context, I made $52 (fifty two dollars) for 22 million impressions, the month I met The Weeknd.”

MrBeast wouldn’t be keeping the funds, however.

He wrote: “I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours.”

