MrBeast has posted his first video to X as he is "curious" to see how much ad revenue he will receive from Elon Musk's social media platform.

The popular content creator shared his $1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car video which he uploaded to YouTube three months ago as a "test" to see how much money he will get from the post.

MrBeast - whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson - wrote: "$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!! I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week."

The 25-year-old has 25.3 million followers on X and at the time of writing the video has received 37.1 million views, and 188,000 likes.

Musk himself shared the post and shared his excitement: "First MrBeat video posted directly on X!"

The recent upload comes after Musk called on MrBeast to start posting his video on X last month, though MrBeast didn't sound too convinced.

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/ I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!" he replied.

Twitter/X users have to pay either $8/£8 a month (for Premium) or $16/£16 a month (for Premium+) in order to apply for a share of Twitter’s advertising revenue, compared to YouTube you can apply for monetisation if you have a 1,000 subscribers and at least 4,000 hours of watch time.

But it looks like MrBeast has had a change of heart as he is now keen to put X to the test, and has said he will reveal what ad revenue he receives from the video upload next week.

