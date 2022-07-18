A mum pushed over by another parent in a competitive sports day race video has revealed she needed first aid – and joked "next year it's war".

Chelsey Walford, 24, was knocked over by fellow mum Katie McDermott, 25, last week (July 13).

McDermott saw Walford was about to win the race and took drastic action – all of which was captured on video.

Walford, from Coventry, has now revealed the shove left her with a bruised leg and a huge bump, and she was given an ice pack by teachers at the school.

She said: "I wasn't expecting it. My leg is bruised and I have cuts but I didn't get hurt. The teachers got me a ice pack after.

"There was a big bump on it but that's gone down now, just got the bruise. Dirty tactics - it's got to be done. Next year it's war!"

McDermott last week admitted pushing Walford over and sending her flying as she competed in a parents’ race at her daughter’s sports day.

She said she was prepared to do anything to win, and proved as good as her word.

The red-haired mum can be seen running neck-and-neck with the other mum on the run to the finish line.

After realising she was about to be beaten, McDermott pushed her competitor sending Walford flying.

McDermott said: "I told my daughter I would be number one, so I had to be! I could see she was winning - so I just gave her a quick nudge and she took off in the air.

"I don't know what possessed me to do it, I was just thinking about how I wanted to win so badly! I didn't know the mum very well - everyone was shocked but we just carried on as normal afterwards.

"If you see this, sorry that I pushed you - I didn't mean to send you flying! I don't regret it though, because I won!"

