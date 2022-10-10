A mum couldn't believe her eyes when she opened up her Saturday night takeaway – and was greeted with Shrek's face looking back.

Lisa Edmonds, 56, was stunned by her discovery on her plate of Hariyali green curry and was quick to take a photo to share with friends.

She called in her husband, Mark, who was left in hysterics.

The couple were about to tuck into a takeaway from their favourite curry house in Enfield, Middlesex – which has since closed - when she made the hilarious find.

The mum-of-one admits she almost couldn't eat the ''cute face'' but was too hungry to resist.

Lisa, a client services manager, said: "It was the weirdest thing.

"I threw the curry onto the plate, and there was Shrek, clear as day.

"The curry is bright green as well, so it fitted him perfectly.

"I did a double take when I saw his green face staring back at me – it was so funny."

Mark and Lisa were excited to order from their favourite curry house on a Saturday night in September.

She got her usual order of Hariyali green curry - a north Indian-style chicken curry.

The couple also ordered pilaf rice, Saag aloo and Bombay potatoes.

When the order arrived, she tipped the content of the pot of her plate and broke into fits of giggles.

She said: "The sauce started dripping off the side, and I thought it looked like his ear. The chicken was perfectly positioned and formed his nose. I called Mark in, and he was like: 'What!'"

"Our son, Harrison, 14, didn't really get it, but we found it hilarious. I always get this order, and this has never happened before.

Lisa continued: "The face was so cute I almost couldn't eat it, but I was so hungry, I had to eat it as soon as I'd snapped the picture. It's just a bit of fun, and I hope it makes people laugh."

