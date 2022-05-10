A mother has shared her frustration after she found out her ex-husband fed their vegan daughter chicken nuggets from McDonald's and did not inform her about it.

In the Reddit post, the mum details how she adopted a vegan lifestyle when she moved in with her now-ex-husband because he was vegan and didn't like animal products in the house.

As a result, the mum was vegan while she was pregnant and the parents have since raised her daughter as a vegan over the past eight years, even after the couple split and divorced 15 months ago.

"He was not faithful but while he was a terrible partner to me, he loves his daughter and during this time I've tried to be a good coparent," she wrote.

After detailing this context, she then began to share the details of how she found out her daughter was fed McDonald's chicken nuggets.

"Yesterday I picked up my daughter from her dad's house - he wanted to keep her late because he and his partner were going to take the kids (she has 3) to a matinee of Frozen. So it's dinner time when I'm getting her."

"As we're driving home she says she's hungry. I offered her my purse apple (I should have packed better car snacks for the ride) but she spies the golden arches out the window. She has a full. blown. meltdown demanding chicken nuggets.



"We get home and she's, like, blowing snot bubbles she's so enraged. She howls her way through a bowl of leftover soup (honestly, I think I was just being an a**hole at this point because we have chick'n nuggets in the freezer I could have made but rewarding that kind of tantrum seemed like bad parenting)."

The daughter tells her mum that her dad has allowed her to eat chicken nuggets, as the mum recalled: "She [daughter] hates me, I'm a terrible mom, Dad would have let her eat chicken nuggets. She wore herself out crying."

After this, the mum explained how the daughter woke up the next day and asked "if I 'hated' her because she ate meat," to which the mum added: "OBVIOUSLY, obviously, obviously not."

"I spent the entire drive to school reassuring her that I'm not angry with her but that I was surprised that she wanted them. I also reiterated I wasn't happy with her behaviour of screaming and hollering when she didn't get what she wanted. I understand that sometimes our emotions feel big but we have to try and be in control of them and not the other way around."

However, the mum didn't hold back in her anger toward her ex for not telling her about their daughter's change in diet.

"But I AM f**ing p***ed because I wasn't aware our hitherto vegan daughter was now eating meat and I feel like that's a decision that I should have been informed about. I called him after she went to bed and he told me I was being uptight and he didn't tell me because he knew I'd overreact. I'm controlling and I don't need to be privy to every single thing he does when our daughter is with him."





The daughter was worried about how her mum would react to her no longer being a vegan after eating McDonald's chicken nuggets iStockphoto by Getty Images

She continued: "I'm f***ing MAD. There are vegan options at McDonald's - he didn't have to feed her chicken but since he did, I would have appreciated a heads-up. Also, for a dude who gave me a hard time for craving Oreos (which are f***ing vegan) while pregnant with her, kinda annoyed that he's shovelling crap in her mouth hand over fist taking her to McDonald's every week."

"I'd always felt like when she became old enough to choose her diet, I'd let her make her own decisions. If she wants to each chicken nuggets, give'r. But, like, I feel wildly, wildly frustrated that he unilaterally made this choice. I feel like I should have been made aware. I try to keep him updated on her stuff when she's with me. AITA?"

In the comments section, there were some people in support of the mother who said her ex was in the wrong for not informing her about their child's diet change.

One person wrote: "NTA. And the dad is the a**hole for not checking in with his co-parent before radically changing their child's diet."

"NTA, and the ex is the a**hole for not discussing this parenting move with OP [mum], letting her know what was happening," another person said.

Someone else added: "It's not okay to shut down communication just because you're worried that the other parent is going to be upset with you."

However, the AITA subreddit classed the mother as the a**hole in this scenario and stated their reasons as to why.

One person said: "YTA. I’d say he should have told you but obviously you would have flipped your sh*t about it."

"I get the idea of sharing things between parents, but expecting him to tell you everything she eats is overboard," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "YTA for unilaterally deciding that she should be vegan lmao, how can you not see the hypocrisy?"

"YTA. He is as much her parent as you are, so he has as much right to feed her chicken nuggets as you do to not feed her chicken nuggets," a fourth person replied.

