London McDonald's worker hilariously serenades customers while serving

A London McDonald's worker and passionate singer dubbed the 'McMC' has been entertaining those waiting for their food with a spot of karaoke.

Richard Walker works at the Liverpool Street branch of the fast-food chain, and can be seen in a clip sporting a piano keys tie, while giving a rendition of Montell Jordan's 'This Is How We Do It' for customers.

Those in the restaurant could be seen filming and waving their hands in the air as they enjoyed the unusual experience.

